Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $1,625.00 and $48.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.80 or 0.05605507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com . Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

