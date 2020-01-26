Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $109.80 and a one year high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,601.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

