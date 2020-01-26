E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Gap Down to $46.07

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.13, but opened at $46.07. E*TRADE Financial shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 5,631,174 shares.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

