E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.63. 5,631,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

