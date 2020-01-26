E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.
NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.63. 5,631,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
