Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $54,959.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

