Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.10, approximately 567,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 454,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

