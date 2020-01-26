Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

