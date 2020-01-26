Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $356.90 on Friday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.57 and its 200 day moving average is $308.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

