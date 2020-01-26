Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.