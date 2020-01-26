Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

EPZM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

