Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.36. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

