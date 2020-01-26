Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 12,386,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,984,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.