Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
ET traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 12,386,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,984,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.
In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
