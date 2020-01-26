Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.98. Endurance International Group shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 10,952 shares.

EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $714.43 million, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.