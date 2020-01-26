Endor Protocol Trading Up 6.8% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $261,766.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.01303647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.