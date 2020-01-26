Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. 84,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Encore Wire news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 292.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

