Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $61,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

