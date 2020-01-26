Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.12.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.