El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

EE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,549. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,968,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,043,000 after acquiring an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

