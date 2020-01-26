Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Eidoo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Eidoo has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $325,068.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,284,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,443 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.