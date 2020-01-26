eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.