Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.