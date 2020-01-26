Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.