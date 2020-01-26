Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NYSE ETN opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. Eaton has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

