Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $99.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 257,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,185. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.