Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of DT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

