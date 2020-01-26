Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

DLNG stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

