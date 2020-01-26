Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 407,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,243. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

