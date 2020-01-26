Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

