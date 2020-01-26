Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,282,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $78,886,000 after buying an additional 322,600 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NYSE ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.