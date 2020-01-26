Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.25 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

