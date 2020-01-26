DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.75

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.75 and traded as high as $362.55. DS Smith shares last traded at $356.30, with a volume of 2,930,588 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

