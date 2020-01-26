Dropil (DROP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $670.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Dropil has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007047 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003820 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,318,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

