Dragon Coins Tops One Day Volume of $104,139.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and $104,139.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.03201324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

