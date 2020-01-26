Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3612 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DMLP opened at $17.33 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

