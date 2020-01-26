DopeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $233,841.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $233,841.00 and $3,993.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

