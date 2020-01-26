Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

