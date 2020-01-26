Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.