Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 277.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 704,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 518,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 229.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,040,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

