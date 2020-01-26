Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

DDS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.23. 202,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,694. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

