Digiwage (WAGE) Market Cap Hits $11,949.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 52.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $11,949.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002731 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

