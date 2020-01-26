DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $390.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00736383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

