Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $134.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. 1,602,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,207. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

