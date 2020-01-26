Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. HSBC cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in AT&T by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 116,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

