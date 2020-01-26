Desire Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $13,225.00 and approximately $5,071.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Desire has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.01957085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.04012133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00654210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00739601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00105860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00624166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

