DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.66 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.