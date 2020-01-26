Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.