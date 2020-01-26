DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $202,211.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,349,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

