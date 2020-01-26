Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 956,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 28,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

