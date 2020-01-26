Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 6,577 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

