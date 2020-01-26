Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 11,681,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

