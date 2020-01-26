Craig Hallum Boosts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $34.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 4,722,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

