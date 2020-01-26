CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 617.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

